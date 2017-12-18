FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 18, 2017 / 12:55 PM / a day ago

Petrobras CEO expects $2.9 billion oilfield deal with Statoil to be looked at by Brazilian court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - A transaction between Statoil and Petrobras that could be worth up to $2.9 billion will likely be scrutinized by Brazil’s Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), the CEO of Petrobras said on Monday.

“It may be delayed a bit, but it will not stop the process,” Pedro Parente told reporters.

Statoil agreed to buy a 25-percent stake in Roncador, one of the country’s largest oilfields on Monday. The transaction will take effect from Jan. 1 and is subject to approval in Brazil.

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik

