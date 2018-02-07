FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Commodities
February 7, 2018 / 10:16 AM / in 10 hours

Statoil to keep quarterly dividend at $0.23 per share for first three quarters of 2018: CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Norway’s Statoil (STL.OL) plans to maintain its dividend at $0.23 per share for each of the first three quarters of 2018, in line with the raised dividend it has proposed for the fourth quarter of 2017, the firm’s chief financial officer told Reuters.

    In the short term, Statoil will prioritize a reduction in its balance sheet gearing before considering share buy-backs, CFO Hans Jakob Hegge said on the sidelines of a news conference.

    Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.