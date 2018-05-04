Statoil eyes Britain's 2019 renewable subsidy auction for Dogger Bank

LONDON/OSLO (Reuters) - Statoil is working with its partner SSE to mature the Dogger Bank offshore wind project so it can take part in Britain’s renewable energy subsidy auction in 2019, the company said on Friday.

“We are working this together with our partner SSE really hard, and aiming to bring this forward for the next CfD auction in the UK in 2019,” Executive Vice President Irene Rummelhoff told a company conference in London.

The 4.8 gigawatt (GW) Dogger Bank is set to become the world’s largest offshore wind park and could potentially deliver more than five percent of the electricity Britain needs, she added.

“The strategic importance of that project to the UK and Statoil can not be overestimated,” she added.