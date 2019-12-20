Health News
December 20, 2019 / 1:30 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Stealth BioTherapeutics' neuromuscular disorder drug fails late-stage study

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp said on Friday its drug to treat neuromuscular diseases failed to meet the main goals of a late-stage trial.

The trial was testing the drug, elamipretide, to treat patients with primary mitochondrial myopathy, but could not help patients walk better and reduce fatigue, the company said. (reut.rs/3918ob9)

Trading in shares of the drug developer remains halted.

Mitochondrial myopathy is a group of neuromuscular diseases caused by damage to the mitochondria, which are energy-producing structures in cells that serve as power plants.

The company plans to review its operational resources to further its Barth syndrome, age-related macular degeneration and other pipeline programs.

Stealth expects to provide further guidance next month.

Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below