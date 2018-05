Global crude steel production rose 4.1 percent to 148 million tonnes in April from the same month a year ago, figures from the World Steel Association showed on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A worker cuts steel plates inside the China Steel Corporation factory, in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Crude steel output from China, the world’s top producer and consumer of the alloy,rose to 76.7 million tonnes, up 4.8 percent from April 2017.