FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
June 6, 2018 / 7:08 PM / in 17 minutes

Steinhoff says gets creditor support for two of its finance vehicles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African retailer Steinhoff (SNHJ.J) (SNHG.DE), which has been embroiled in an accounting scandal, said on Wednesday it had received creditor support letters for two companies it used to finance its overseas business.

Steinhoff said the support letters for Steinhoff Europe AG and Steinhoff Finance Holding GmbH took effect on Wednesday and underlined creditors’ support for a restructuring plan.

    Creditors agreed to interim support measures until June 30, as well as agreeing to subordinate around 154 million euros ($181 million) of their contractual rights against the two firms, Steinhoff said in a statement.

    Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Mark Potter

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.