FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 5, 2018 / 10:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Steinhoff's former CEO says not aware of accounting irregularities at company

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Steinhoff’s former chief executive, Markus Jooste, told a parliamentary inquiry investigating an accounting scandal at the retailer that he was not aware of any accounting irregularities when he left the firm in December.

Steinhoff's former Chief Executive Markus Jooste appears in parliament to face a panel investigating an accounting scandal that rocked the retailer in Cape Town, South Africa, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Jooste told the inquiry that he lost 3 billion rand ($193 million) due to the company’s stock collapse after the scandal was uncovered.

“I must place on record that when I left Steinhoff on the 4th of December, I was not aware of any accounting irregularities they are referring to,” Jooste said.

($1 = 15.5501 rand)

Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; writing by James Macharia; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.