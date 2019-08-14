Deals
August 14, 2019

Steinhoff's Europe units implements financial restructuring

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Scandal-hit Steinhoff (SNHJ.J) said on Wednesday its European subsidiaries have implemented a financial restructuring plan, after pushing the deadline date back repeatedly.

Steinhoff Europe AG (SEAG) and Steinhoff Finance Holding GmbH (SFHG) entered into a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) in 2018 with its creditors.

A CVA is a UK legal process that allows a company with debt problems to reach a voluntary agreement with creditors over the payment of its debts while continuing to trade.

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
