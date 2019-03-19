Business News
March 19, 2019 / 12:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

South African watchdog demands Steinhoff produce report about fraud: CEO

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African capital markets watchdog has demanded that Steinhoff share a copy of an investigation report into the retailer’s accounting fraud, the company’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

“The (Financial Sector Conduct Authority) has issued a summons for the production of the report. I will take legal advice and we will do what we obliged to do,” CEO Louis du Preez told journalists after briefing to lawmakers in Cape Town.

Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
