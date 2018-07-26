FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Big Story 10
July 26, 2018 / 11:46 AM / in an hour

Steinhoff unit Hemisphere gets creditor support for debt lock-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African retailer Steinhoff said on Thursday that lenders to its subsidiary Hemisphere had agreed to hold on their debt claims and the firm will now move to restructure the company.

The parties will now seek to implement the restructuring of Hemisphere by Aug. 3, Steinhoff said in a statement. Steinhoff’s shares rose more than 9 percent in response to the news.

Steinhoff is fighting for survival after revealing multi-billion euro holes in its balance sheet that wiped away more than 90 percent of its market value and forced it to sell assets to raise working capital.

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.