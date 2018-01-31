FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 11:39 AM / in an hour

South African police tap Interpol to help with Steinhoff investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s specialist Hawks police unit opened a case to investigate Steinhoff in December and has sought the help of Interpol in investigating the troubled company, its spokesman said on Wednesday.

Police were yet to question any of Steinhoff’s staff, or visit the company’s offices to carry out investigations, Hawks spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi told Reuters.

“We have written to Interpol seeking assistance in investigating Steinhoff’s activities abroad,” Maulaudzi said.

Steinhoff said earlier that it had reported its former chief executive Markus Jooste to the Hawks unit over suspected corruption.

Reporting by James Macharia. Editing by Jane Merriman

