January 31, 2018 / 8:23 AM / in 5 hours

Acting Steinhoff chair says have reported former CEO to police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Steinhoff has reported its former chief executive Markus Jooste to South Africa’s elite ‘Hawks’ police unit, the company’s acting chairwoman told parliament on Wednesday.

Steinhoff’s Heather Sonn added that the company committed to fix what went wrong and that it was co-operating fully with all regulators. The firm’s international clusters have been stabilized and near-term liquidity largely secured, Sonn added.

The Hawks - full name the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation - is responsible for investigating national criminal priorities such as serious organized and commercial crimes and serious corruption.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
