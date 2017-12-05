Steinhoff CEO resigns, company says accounting irregularities to be investigated

(Reuters) - Markus Jooste, chief executive of German-listed Steinhoff International Holdings NV, has resigned, the company said on Tuesday.

Steinhoff also announced an investigation into accounting irregularities, with its board approaching PwC for an independent investigation.

The company said it will be determining whether any of the prior years’ financial statements need to be restated.

Steinhoff will publish its audited 2017 financial statements later, the company said, without specifying a date.

Steinhoff’s supervisory board has appointed its chairman, Christo Wiese, as executive chairman on an interim basis.

Former Pepkor Group CEO Pieter Erasmus will serve as an adviser to Wiese to manage the company’s retail assets, the statement added.