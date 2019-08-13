Business News
August 13, 2019 / 8:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Steinhoff says will struggle for profitability: presentation

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Steinhoff (SNHJ.J) will struggle to turn a profit in coming years despite strong turnover as it restructures following an accounting scandal, the South African retailer said in a presentation to investors on Tuesday.

Steinhoff in July reported a 356 million euro ($401 million) half-year loss from continuing operations.

Since flagging holes in its accounts in December 2017, estimates of losses stemming from alleged accounting fraud are now as high $7 billion.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; writing by Mfuneko Toyana; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below