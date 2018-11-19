Deals
November 19, 2018 / 1:37 PM / a minute ago

Prem Watsa's Fairfax Financial takes stake in Canadian steelmaker

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Prem Watsa speaks during the company's annual meeting in Toronto April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

(Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), owned by Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa, said on Monday it bought an almost 14 percent stake in steelmaker Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO) for C$250.1 million ($189.93 million).

It acquired over 12 million shares of Stelco at C$20.50 per share, a premium of 4.2 percent to its close on Friday.

The insurer bought the stake in Stelco from Bedrock Industries, a unit of Lindsay Goldberg LLC, which owned 60.1 percent in the company before the sale.

Bedrock still holds about 47 percent stake in Stelco.

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.