Stellantis plans to triple electric vehicle sales in 2021: Elkann

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Stellantis is seen at the main entrance of the FCA Mirafiori plant in Turin, Italy, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Stellantis is looking at nearly tripling its global sales of electric vehicles this year, the head of holding company Exor, the carmaker’s main shareholder, said on Thursday.

The world’s fourth largest carmaker targets global sales of 400,000 high voltage vehicles this year from 139,000 in 2020 thanks to the launch of 11 additional models, John Elkann, who also serves as Stellantis chairman, said in a letter to Exor shareholders.

Stellantis, formed in January by merging Italian-American Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA, wants to exploit its size to take on rivals in the race to produce more electric vehicles.

It plans to have fully-electric or hybrid versions of all of its vehicles available in Europe by 2025, broadly in line with plans of rivals such as Volkswagen and Renault-Nissan.