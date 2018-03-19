FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
March 19, 2018 / 12:48 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 billion deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Financial services company Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF.N) said on Monday it would buy insurer Stewart Information Services Corp (STC.N) in a deal valued at $1.2 billion.

    Fidelity’s offer of $50 per share represents a 23 percent premium to Stewart’s closing stock price on March 16.

    Stewart’s provides residential and commercial title insurance and appraisal and valuation services to the real estate industry.

    Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.