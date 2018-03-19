Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 billion deal

(Reuters) - Financial services company Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF.N) said on Monday it would buy insurer Stewart Information Services Corp (STC.N) in a deal valued at $1.2 billion.
Fidelity’s offer of $50 per share represents a 23 percent premium to Stewart’s closing stock price on March 16.
Stewart’s provides residential and commercial title insurance and appraisal and valuation services to the real estate industry.
Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty