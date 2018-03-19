Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 billion deal

(Reuters) - Financial services company Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF.N) said on Monday it would buy insurer Stewart Information Services Corp (STC.N) in a deal valued at $1.2 billion.

Fidelity’s offer of $50 per share represents a 23 percent premium to Stewart’s closing stock price on March 16.

Stewart’s provides residential and commercial title insurance and appraisal and valuation services to the real estate industry.