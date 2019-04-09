France eyeing both Chinese and U.S partnerships for St Gobain plant

FILE PHOTO: French Finance and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire leaves after a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he was examining all options regarding St Gobain’s Pont-A-Mousson plant, including possible deals with a Chinese partner or a U.S. fund.

“We will look at all the possible options,” Le Maire told the French parliament on Tuesday, in response to a question from a lawmaker.

Le Maire did not identify either the Chinese firm nor the U.S. fund which he said were interested in the St Gobain Pont-A-Mousson plant.

French media had earlier reported that St Gobain was considering the sale of a 60 percent stake in its Pont-A-Mousson unit to Chinese company XinXing Ductile Iron Pipes.