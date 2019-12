Stifel Financial opens investment banking office in Israel

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Stifel Financial Corp (SF.N) said on Tuesday it was opening an office in Tel Aviv to focus on investment banking and institutional services in Israel.

The St. Louis-based investment bank serves middle-market clients and has $350 billion in assets under management. The Israel operations will be led by veteran investment banker Alain Dobkin.

“With robust growth in both M&A and overall capital markets activity, strong middle-market characteristics, and key industry sector concentration, Israel is an excellent fit for our global investment banking platform,” said Brad Raymond, head of global investment banking at Stifel.