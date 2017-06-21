FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stifel appoints three financial advisers at its broker-dealer unit
June 21, 2017 / 8:24 PM / 2 months ago

Stifel appoints three financial advisers at its broker-dealer unit

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Stifel Financial Corp said on Wednesday three financial advisers joined the private client group of its broker-dealer subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Co Inc.

Patricia Tippins joined the firm's Dallas office as senior vice president-investments while Christopher Barbee joined its Greensboro, North Carolina office in the same position.

Tippins was previously with Wells Fargo Advisors and Barbee was with Oppenheimer & Co.

Andrew Campanella joined the firm as financial adviser in Manchester, Vermont from Merrill Lynch.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

