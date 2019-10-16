Stifel Financial in partnership with Israel's OurCrowd

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Stifel Financial Corp (SF.N) said on Wednesday it has entered into a strategic partnership with OurCrowd, an Israel-based venture capital and crowdfunding platform connecting investors with early-stage startups.

Stifel will also make a minority investment in OurCrowd‮,‬ though it did not disclose the amount.

The companies will establish a distribution relationship focused on building an investment offering for Stifel’s investor clients. This will include offering access to venture capital funds and portfolio companies.

In addition, Stifel said it may provide advisory and investment banking services to portfolio companies.

Stifel operates the seventh largest U.S. retail brokerage network with more than $300 billion in client assets. OurCrowd has almost 37,000 registered investors and has made investments in more than 200 companies and funds.