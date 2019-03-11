Stitch Fix beats estimates, raises full-year forecast; shares surge 21 percent

(Reuters) - Online personal styling provider Stitch Fix Inc on Monday raised its full-year revenue forecast after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results, sending its shares surging about 21 percent in extended trading.

The company also reported an 18 percent jump in the number of active clients for the second quarter, after warning that it did not expect user growth during the period.

The San Francisco-based company, which sends customers packages of clothing chosen by its personal stylist, now expects full-year revenue to be between $1.53 billion and $1.56 billion, up from $1.49 billion to $1.53 billion it previously forecast.

“We expect net revenue growth to be driven through a combination of active client and revenue per active client growth for the second half of fiscal 2019,” the company said in a letter to shareholders.

The company has been heavily expanding in untapped areas in the broader retail sector such as men’s, kids, plus and petite sizes as well as maternity wear.

Active clients, which indicate the number of users who have received a package of curated clothing in the preceding 12-month period, rose to 3 million in the second-quarter ended Jan. 26.

The company said in December that it did not expect to increase the number of its active subscribers in the holiday quarter, as customers focused on gift-buying rather than themselves.

Net income attributable to common stockholders rose to $12 million, or 12 cents per share, from $1.7 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 25 percent to $370.3 million.

Analysts had forecast earnings of 5 cents per share and revenue of $364.9 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company’s shares have gained about 58 percent since the beginning of the year.