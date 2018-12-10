Stitch Fix tops estimates on surge in subscriber base; shares rise

(Reuters) - Online personal-shopping company Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX.O) on Monday reported quarterly revenue and profit that topped analysts’ estimates, driven by a surge in the number of active users, sending its shares up nearly 8 percent.

Active clients, a key metric that indicates the number of users, surged 22 percent to 2.9 million in the first-quarter ended Oct. 27. The company considers active clients as those who have received a package of curated clothing in the preceding 12-month period.

Stitch Fix, which uses a mix of algorithms and suggestions from expert stylists to select and ship bespoke outfits for customers, is focusing on plus and petite sizes as well as maternity wear, areas untapped by the broader retail sector.

“In plus (size category), we continue to get great client feedback on the fit of our denim, and have expanded our offerings there too,” the company’s Chief Operating Officer Mike Smith said.

Net income attributable to the company’s shareholders rose to $10.7 million, or 10 cents per share, from $1.3 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue surged 24 percent to $366.2 million.

Analysts had forecast the San Francisco-based company to earn 3 cents per share on a revenue of $358 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company’s shares were last up 6.5 percent at $27.69 in extended trading on Monday.