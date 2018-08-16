Finland's Stockmann posts rising profits, department stores struggle on

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish retailer Stockmann (STCBV.HE) reported better-than-expected second-quarter results on Thursday, thanks to increased sales at its fashion chain Lindex, but warned that its department stores would remain in the red in the full year.

FILE PHOTO: People walk past Stockmann shopping center in Helsinki, Finland, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

Known for its prestigious department stores, Stockmann has struggled in recent years due to a consumer shift to online shopping, prompting cost-cuts and divestments.

Its second-quarter adjusted operating profit rose to 24 million euros ($27 million) from 15 million euros a year ago, compared to analysts’ average expectation of 21 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Quarterly department store sales fell 4 percent from a year ago while revenue at Lindex was up 1 percent. Stockmann said the department store unit was not expected to reach a positive operating result for the full year.

Stockmann shares were up 3 percent by 0742 GMT.

“Lindex’ result has recovered... the trend (in Retail) is worrisome, considering strong domestic consumer demand,” research firm Inderes, which has a “reduce” rating on the stock, said in a note to investors.

“We think the company must accelerate cost adjustment.”

($1 = 0.8795 euros)