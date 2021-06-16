Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Industry, Materials & Utilities

Brazil antitrust official says Stone-Linx deal should be approved

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The official at Brazil’s antitrust agency CADE studying the Stone-Linx deal said on Monday it should be “approved without restrictions.”

Financial technology solutions company StoneCo is seeking to buy Brazilian software company Linx, a takeover objected to by rivals like Cielo and Safra arguing it could lead to a loss of clients to Stone as a payments processor.

“The operation deserves to be approved without restrictions,” CADE’s Sergio Ravagnani said in his judgment.

Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Editing by Chris Reese

