Stora Enso sees weaker demand after second-quarter profits drop

(Reuters) - Finnish paper firm Stora Enso (STERV.HE) reported a bigger than forecast fall in quarterly profits and said it expected to be hit by worsening demand due to global trade tensions and Britain potentially crashing out of the European Union.

FILE PHOTO: The Stora Enso company logo is seen near a packaging mill in Riga, Latvia September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

Share in Stora dropped over 5% in early trade in Helsinki.

The pulp, paper and packaging board maker said its adjusted operating profit in the quarter fell 12% from a year earlier to 287 million euros ($323 million), missing the average forecast of 307 million in a Refinitiv analyst poll.

“Further deteriorating trading conditions caused by geopolitical uncertainties related to trade wars and a possible hard Brexit are expected to impact Stora Enso negatively,” it said.

“Demand growth is forecast to slow down for Stora Enso’s businesses in general and demand decline is escalating for European paper.”

Stora Enso declined to give a sales forecast, citing global uncertainties. Sales in April-June fell 2% from a year earlier to 2.6 billion euros.

It raised its cost cutting target to 200 million euros from an originally planned 120 million, and 60 million of the savings have been achieved so far.

“The focus on profit protection and cash generation is an opportunity to make us more fit for the future,” Stora Enso Chief Executive Karl-Henrik Sundstrom said in the statement.

Stora said it would invest 10 million euros to build a pilot plant to produce carbon materials for energy storage.

“Wood-based carbon can be utilized as a crucial component in batteries typically used in consumer electronics, the automotive industry and large-scale energy storage systems,” it said.