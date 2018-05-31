FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
May 31, 2018 / 4:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Alberto expected to become extratropical low: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical depression Alberto is expected to become an extratropical low overnight, as it moves across southern lower Michigan, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said late on Wednesday.

Alberto is about 45 miles (70 km) south-west of Lansing, Michigan with maximum sustained wind speeds of 30 miles per hour (50 km/h), the weather forecaster said.

Little change in strength is forecast and the threat of heavy rainfall continues, the NHC added.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.