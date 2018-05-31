Alberto expected to become extratropical low: NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical depression Alberto is expected to become an extratropical low overnight, as it moves across southern lower Michigan, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said late on Wednesday.

Alberto is about 45 miles (70 km) south-west of Lansing, Michigan with maximum sustained wind speeds of 30 miles per hour (50 km/h), the weather forecaster said.

Little change in strength is forecast and the threat of heavy rainfall continues, the NHC added.