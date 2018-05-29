Alberto weakens to a subtropical depression: U.S. NHC

(Reuters) - Alberto, previously a subtropical storm, has weakened to a subtropical depression, though the threat of heavy rains continues, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Monday.

Subtropical Storm Alberto arrives at Orange Beach, Alabama, U.S., May 28, 2018, in this picture obtained from social media. David Green/@dsg_dukester/Twitter/via REUTERS

The storm is located about 50 miles (80 km) west-northwest of Dothan, Alabama, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

“Continued weakening is forecast as Alberto moves farther inland, and the system is expected to degenerate into a remnant low by Tuesday evening,” the NHC said.