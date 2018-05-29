FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
May 29, 2018 / 3:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Alberto weakens to a subtropical depression: U.S. NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Alberto, previously a subtropical storm, has weakened to a subtropical depression, though the threat of heavy rains continues, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Monday.

Subtropical Storm Alberto arrives at Orange Beach, Alabama, U.S., May 28, 2018, in this picture obtained from social media. David Green/@dsg_dukester/Twitter/via REUTERS

The storm is located about 50 miles (80 km) west-northwest of Dothan, Alabama, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

“Continued weakening is forecast as Alberto moves farther inland, and the system is expected to degenerate into a remnant low by Tuesday evening,” the NHC said.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.