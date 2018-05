(Reuters) - The threat of heavy rainfall from tropical depression Alberto continues as it moves over western Tennessee, though some weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

Subtropical Storm Alberto is pictured nearing the Florida Panhandle in this May 27, 2018 NASA handout photo. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Alberto is about 45 miles (75 km) west-northwest of Nashville, Tennessee, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 km/h), the weather forecaster said.