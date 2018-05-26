FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
May 26, 2018 / 12:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

Subtropical Storm Alberto to strengthen over next 48 hours: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Subtropical storm Alberto is moving slowly and erratically over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and is expected to strengthen gradually over the next 48 hours as it heads to the Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Friday.

A general view shows an empty beach as subtropical storm Alberto approaches Cancun, Mexico May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Israel Leal

The storm is located about 100 miles (160 km) south-south east of Cozumel, Mexico, packing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

“Heavy rainfall expected to affect the Yucatan peninsula, western Cuba, Florida and the northeastern Gulf Coast through the weekend,” NHC said, adding “Alberto is forecast to slow down after it moves inland.”

It is expected to reach U.S. Gulf Coast on Monday

Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.