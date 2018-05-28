Shell, Chevron returning to eastern Gulf of Mexico after storm

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc was returning workers to the eastern Gulf of Mexico and Chevron Corp restored some production on Monday after the passage of Subtropical Storm Alberto, the companies said.

Shell plans to restore production at its Ram Powell Hub in the Viosca Knoll area of the Gulf as it soon as it confirms the platform can be operated safely, the company said in a statement.

On Friday, Shell shut in production at its offshore Ram Powell hub ahead of the storm’s move into the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The facility is capable of processing about 60,000 barrels of oil and 200 million cubic feet of gas per day.

Separately, Chevron restored production on the Blind Faith and Petronius production platforms in the Gulf after the passage of Storm Alberto, a company spokeswoman said on Monday.

The two platforms were shut in as Alberto, the first named Atlantic storm of 2018, was charging across the eastern Gulf. The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins on June 1.

The Gulf of Mexico is home to 17 percent of daily U.S. crude output and 5 percent of natural gas output, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

More than 45 percent of U.S. refining capacity and 51 percent of natural gas processing capacity are located along the Gulf.