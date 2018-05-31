FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 9:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

Alberto becomes a post-tropical cyclone: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Alberto has becomes a post-tropical cyclone as it attempts to exit northeastern lower Michigan and heavy rainfall threat is fading near its center, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The system is located about 20 miles (30 km) west south-west of Alpena, Michigan with maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour (45 km/h), the weather forecaster said.

“Flash flood watches remain in effect for the western Carolinas, northwest Virginia, and far eastern west Virginia,” the NHC added.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra

