Alberto becomes a post-tropical cyclone: NHC

(Reuters) - Alberto has becomes a post-tropical cyclone as it attempts to exit northeastern lower Michigan and heavy rainfall threat is fading near its center, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The system is located about 20 miles (30 km) west south-west of Alpena, Michigan with maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour (45 km/h), the weather forecaster said.

“Flash flood watches remain in effect for the western Carolinas, northwest Virginia, and far eastern west Virginia,” the NHC added.