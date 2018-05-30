FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 9:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

NHC says tropical depression Alberto moving across west-central Indiana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The center of tropical depression Alberto, which threatens heavy rainfall, is moving across west-central Indiana, with little-change in strength forecast during the next 36 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

Subtropical Storm Alberto is pictured nearing the Florida Panhandle in this May 27, 2018 NASA handout photo. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

The system will transition to an extratropical wave cyclone as the remnant circulation encounters an upper level trough moving east across the Great Lakes through Thursday, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Tropical depression Alberto is located about 70 miles (113 km) south of South Bend, Indiana with maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour (45 kph), it said.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

