May 25, 2018 / 3:22 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Subtropical storm Alberto forms over northwestern Caribbean Sea: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Subtropical storm Alberto formed over the northwestern Caribbean Sea, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Friday.

The system is located about 55 miles (90 km) south of Cozumel, Mexico, packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

“Heavy rainfall expected to affect the Yucatan peninsula, western Cuba, Florida and the northeastern Gulf Coast through the weekend,” NHC said.

(This story corrects headline and first paragraph to say storm is subtropical, not tropical.)

Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

