Subtropical Storm Andrea forms over Atlantic, expected to dissipate: NHC

(Reuters) - Subtropical Storm Andrea formed over the western Atlantic on Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, adding that the storm was expected to dissipate on Wednesday.

Andrea was located about 335 miles (540 km) southwest of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km/h), the Miami-based hurricane center said in an advisory.

“Slight strengthening is possible overnight. Weakening should begin late Tuesday, and Andrea is expected to dissipate on Wednesday,” an NHC forecaster said.