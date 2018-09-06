FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
September 6, 2018 / 9:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

NHC says 50 percent chance of cyclone off west coast of Africa

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A tropical wave with a low pressure area is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa on Friday and has a 50 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

“A tropical depression is likely to form over the weekend or early next week while the wave moves westward or west-northwestward over the far eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean,” the NHC added.

Another system several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands has an 80 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the Miami-based weather forecasters said.

Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.