U.S. NHC says 70 percent chance of cyclone near African west coast

(Reuters) - A tropical wave and an accompanying low pressure system near the west coast of Africa has a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

A tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form over the weekend while the wave moves westward or west-northwestward over the far eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.