Subtropical Storm Alpha forms near the coast of Portugal: U.S. NHC

(Reuters) - Subtropical Storm Alpha, the first storm named after a Greek alphabet in the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, formed near the coast of Portugal, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

Alpha was located about 75 miles (125 km) north of Lisbon, Portugal, and was packing a maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said, adding that Alpha is expected to be short-lived.

This is the second time in history that Atlantic storm names have switched to the Greek alphabet, as all designated names are exhausted.