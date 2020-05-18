Storm Arthur to lose tropical characteristics by Tuesday night, Wednesday: NHC

(Reuters) - Arthur, the first named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, is expected to lose its tropical characteristics by Tuesday night and Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.

Tropical Storm Arthur is located about 210 miles (335 kilometers) south-southwest of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

“Arthur is forecast to turn away from the east coast of the United States Monday night and Tuesday,” NHC added.