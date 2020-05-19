Environment
U.S. NHC: Storm Arthur to dissipate by end of the week

(Reuters) - Storm Arthur is forecast to become post-tropical later on Tuesday and dissipate by end of the week, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Tropical Storm Arthur is located about 300 miles (485 km) east north-east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, packing maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (95 km/h), the NHC said.

“Slight strengthening is possible this morning, but a general weakening trend is expected to begin by Wednesday,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Arthur is the first named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens

