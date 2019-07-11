NHC issues hurricane warning Louisiana coast ahead of storm Barry

(Reuters) - The National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Thursday issued a hurricane warning for Tropical Storm Barry for the Louisiana coast from Intracoastal City to Grand Isle.

Barry, the second named storm of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season, is located about 90 miles (145 kilometers) south of the mouth of Mississippi River with maximum sustained winds 40 miles per hour(65 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

“Center of Barry will be near or over the central or southeastern coast of Louisiana Friday night or Saturday, and then move inland into the lower Mississippi Valley on Sunday,” the NHC said.