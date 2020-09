Heavy rain brought by Tropical Storm Beta causes flooding in Jamaica Beach, Texas, U.S. September 21, 2020 in this still image taken from social media video. INSTAGRAM @BUSABOYCP/via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Beta has weakened to a tropical depression over Texas, and heavy rains are expected to continue over portions of the Texas coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

Tropical Depression Beta is located about 30 miles (45 km) west-northwest of Palacios, Texas, and was packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h), the NHC added.