September 7, 2018 / 2:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

System near Cape Verde likely to strengthen into tropical storm: NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A disturbance near Cape Verde islands in the Atlantic has a 90 percent chance of strengthening into a tropical depression or storm later on Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The system, named ‘potential tropical cyclone eight’, is located about 460 miles (735 kilometers) east-southeast of the southernmost Cape Verde islands, packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km per hour), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Arijit Bose in Bengaluru

