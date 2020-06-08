Cristobal weakens into a tropical depression, U.S. NHC says

(Reuters) - Cristobal weakened into a tropical depression as it moved farther inland, while additional weakness is expected through Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.
The tropical depression was located about 40 miles (65 km) north of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, packing a maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said on Monday.
“However, Cristobal is expected to strengthen some as it becomes an extratropical low Tuesday night and Wednesday,” the NHC said.
