September 7, 2018 / 9:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Tropical Depression Eight forms near Cape Verde: U.S. NHC

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical Depression Eight has formed in the Atlantic and is expected to become a tropical storm on Friday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Depression Eight is located about 405 miles (650 kilometers) east-southeast of the southernmost Cape Verde islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 kph), the NHC said on Friday.

“The disturbance is expected to move near the southern Cape Verde Islands late Saturday night or on Sunday,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said, adding heavy rainfall is expected in portions of the Cape Verde islands.

Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

