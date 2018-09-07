Tropical Depression Eight may strengthen into storm: U.S. NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical Depression Eight is expected to intensify into a tropical storm on Friday night or Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

Depression Eight is located about 310 miles (500 kilometers) east-southeast of the southernmost Cape Verde islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 kph), the NHC said on Friday.

“The disturbance is expected to move near the southern Cape Verde Islands late Saturday night or on Sunday,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said, adding heavy rainfall is expected in portions of the Cape Verde islands.