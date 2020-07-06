Environment
July 6, 2020 / 3:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Tropical Storm Edouard forms over North Atlantic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Edouard formed over the North Atlantic on Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Edouard was located about 685 miles (1,100 km) south-southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland, packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km/h), the NHC added.

“Little significant change in strength is forecast before Edouard is forecast to become post-tropical on Monday,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill

