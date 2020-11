Lifeguards patrol the shore under double red flags after closing the beach to swimmers before the arrival of Tropical Storm Eta in Bradenton Beach, Florida, U.S. November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

(Reuters) - Eta has weakened into a tropical storm and slow weakening is expected as it approaches the west coast of Florida on Wednesday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm was located about 115 miles (180 KM) southwest of Tampa, Florida, packing a maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.